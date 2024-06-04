Two soldiers killed in plane crash during military training in Turkey

The plane crashed in the Hasan Arpa neighbourhood of the Kocasinan district in Kayseri province.

Two soldiers killed in plane crash during military training in Turkey
Ankara: Two soldiers were killed in a plane crash during military training in the central Turkish province of Kayseri on Tuesday, said the Turkish Defense Ministry.

“An SF-260D type training aircraft of our Air Force Command, which took off from the 12th Air Transportation Main Base Command in Kayseri for training/testing, was involved in a crash due to an unknown reason,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the local governorate, the plane crashed in the Hasan Arpa neighbourhood of the Kocasinan district in Kayseri province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Further details are awaited.

