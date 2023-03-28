Two stabbed to death at Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon.

Lisbon: Two people were stabbed to death at a Muslim centre in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday, media reports said.

The attack took place at the Ismaili Centre and the suspected assailant, who was in possession of a large knife, is reportedly of Afghan origin, the BBC reported.

Local media say he was shot and wounded by police, who then detained him. The motive is not clear.

Ismailism is a branch of Shia Islam and some of its followers recognise the Aga Khan as their spiritual leader.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said it appeared to be “an isolated act” and discussing a possible motive was “premature”.