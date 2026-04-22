Two states: India’s mega election in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on April 22

Kolkata/Chennai: The drumbeats of democracy grow loudest when two major states vote simultaneously, and April 23 promises exactly that – a high-decibel electoral spectacle in West Begal and Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, all 234 assembly constituencies go to the polls in a single phase, while West Bengal begins a multi-phase exercise with 152 constituencies voting in the first round. Together, the two states will see over 9.33 crore voters exercise their franchise.

Tamil Nadu: Stalin vs Palaniswami

The contest in Tamil Nadu is, at its core, a straightforward but fierce battle between two Dravidian giants. Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance are seeking a renewed mandate, while former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) general secretary, is fighting to claw back power after five years in the opposition.

Poll officials make arrangements at a polling station on the eve of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, on Wednesday, April 22.

Over 5.73 crore voters – 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men and 7,728 third-gender persons – will vote across 75,064 polling stations to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates. Notably, 14.59 lakh first-time voters will make their electoral debut, adding a fresh dimension to the contest.

The Election Commission (EC) has deployed 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces alongside 83,875 local police personnel, with 5,949 booths in 3,025 locations identified as highly sensitive.

The enforcement machinery has been particularly aggressive this cycle. Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik disclosed that intercepted items have crossed Rs 1,262 crore in value, with actual seizures of cash and materials amounting to Rs 543 crore.

On the digital front, 163 first information reports (FIR) have been lodged for violations, while the social media monitoring cell has removed or blocked 2,180 URLs across platforms to counter misinformation and digital bribery attempts, including the circulation of pamphlets resembling cheques for Rs 8,000 and Rs 2,000.

Adding a wildcard element to an already charged contest is actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who is contesting from two constituencies – Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East – in his electoral debut. His entry could redistribute votes in unpredictable ways across key urban pockets.

After voting concludes at 6 pm, EVMs will be transported to 62 counting centres across the state. The results will be declared on May 4.

A security personnel guards the election materials which are to be distributed to polling stations on the eve of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, on Wednesday, April 22.

West Bengal: TMC’s fourth-term bid faces BJP’s determined push

In West Bengal, the political temperature has been running even hotter. The first phase covers 152 constituencies across north Bengal and several southern districts, with nearly 3.60 crore electors eligible to vote – 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women and 465 third-gender voters.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive term in power. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has deployed its heaviest political artillery, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is determined to dislodge her.

The campaign has been combative and, at times, deeply personal. Amit Shah, addressing his final rally on Wednesday, declared that Banerjee’s time at the helm was over and predicted a change of leadership on May 4. He also targeted Banerjee’s nephew and senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, saying he had “already purchased his ticket to leave the state.”

Banerjee hit back sharply, asserting that the TMC would form the government comfortably and predicting the fall of the BJP-led central government by 2026 itself.

Polling officials carry electoral material as they leave for their respective polling stations from a distribution centre, on the eve of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur district, on Wednesday, April 22.

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The BJP’s campaign centred on allegations of political violence, lawlessness, corruption and “TMC-encouraged cross-border infiltration” leading to demographic change. The party has promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), strengthen borders, generate jobs and provide pending arrears to state government employees.

The TMC, on its part, accused the BJP of manipulating the voter rolls through the Special Intensive Review (SIR) exercise, a charge that gained weight after the number of registered voters in the state fell by approximately 91 lakh following the exercise. The gherao of judicial officers overseeing the exercise in Malda’s Mothabari became a flashpoint, prompting the Supreme Court to direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident.

The TMC also pitched its direct benefit schemes aggressively, with Abhishek Banerjee challenging any BJP-ruled state to replicate West Bengal’s “Lakshmir Bhandar” programme, which provides direct financial assistance to women.

The EC has deployed approximately 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces – nearly 2.5 lakh personnel – and identified more than 8,000 polling stations as highly sensitive for this phase alone.

Among the high-profile candidates to watch: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP) defends Nandigram, where he famously defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, this time against her former aide Prabitra Kar. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes a return to assembly politics from Baharampur after over two decades. Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh contests from Kharagpur Sadar.

Polling officials carry electoral material as they board a bus for their respective polling stations from a distribution centre, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Birbhum district, on Wednesday, April 22.

The larger picture

Together, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal represent two very different but equally significant political battles. In the south, it is a contest between continuity and comeback within the Dravidian framework. In the east, it is a straight ideological slugfest between regional dominance and national ambition.

Both states count on May 4. Until then, the voters have the floor.

(With inputs from PTI)