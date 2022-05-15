Two stations in Delhi record max temperature more than 49 degrees C

New Delhi: All stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperature above 45 degrees Celsius, with Safdarjung see 45.6 degrees Celsius while two other stations recording over 49 degrees Celsius, as a result of the massive heat wave on Sunday.

The weatherman predicting a slight relief on Monday.

Palam Observatory recorded maximum temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 45.8, Ridge 47.2, Ayanagar 46.8, Jafarpur 47.5, Mungeshpur 49.2, Najafgarh 49.1, Pitampura 47.3, Sports Complex near Akshardham 48.4, SPS Mayur Vihar 45.4, while Gurugram was at 48.1 and Noida at 47.1 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, at 45.6 degrees Celsius, was five notches above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was much below the all-time record of 47.2 degrees Celsius in May that was recorded in 1944 on May 29. The other two highest temperatures were recorded at 46 degrees Celsius on May 27, 2020 and 45.7 degrees Celsius on May 24, 2013.

“Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) were installed only this year at Mungeshpur and Jafarpur and hence, their maximum temperatures above 49 degrees Celsius needs to be taken as standalone as there is no previous record,” IMD senior scientist R.K. Jenamani said.

“Areas to the west of these two places have witnessed similar heat wave conditions, so it is advocating by winds. Further adding are respective local urban conditions,” he added.

The IMD forecast for Monday said there would be partly cloudy sky with possibility of dust storm/thunderstorm and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.