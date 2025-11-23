Two-storey marketplace owned by Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s close associate razed

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) tore down a two-storey market complex owned by Mohammad Arif, a close associate of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, accused of orchestrating the Bareilly communal tension on September 26.

The demolition was carried out on Saturday, November 22, at Pilibhit bypass, with heavy police deployment.

उत्तरप्रदेश के बरेली में मौलाना तौकीर रजा खान के करीबी मोहम्मद आरिफ के मार्केट पर चलाया गया बुलडोजर ,



I love मुहम्मद लिखने का गुनाह और उसकी सजा आज सब देख रहे है , pic.twitter.com/5EQHpotqgA — Nargis Bano (@Nargis_Bano78) November 22, 2025

The complex housed over two dozen shops and a showroom. Officials said 16 shops formed part of the structure and traders were given a brief window to remove their goods before bulldozers moved in.

Several traders, mainly Muslims, stood helplessly watching their lifelong earnings being reduced to rubble. “They say it is illegal, but this feels like punishment because Arif is close to Maulana Tauqeer Raza,” said one shopkeeper who rented space in the building.

“Why does the bulldozer target only Muslims? Why does it never happen to Hindu properties in similar situations?” asked another.

Also Read Court rejects bail plea of Maulana Tauqeer Raza and five in Bareilly violence

But the authorities have rejected any bias and stated that the action was taken against “illegal encroachments.”

“We are acting strictly as per rules,” a BDA authority told IANS.

The demolition comes weeks after tensions erupted in Bareilly on September 26 following Friday prayers, when a crowd gathered with “I Love Muhammad” posters and clashes broke out. Police resorted to lathi charge.” Locals say the administration has been taking action mainly against people associated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza.