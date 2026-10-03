Two students arrested for brawl at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A brawl between two student groups at the University of Hyderabad on Friday, October 2, led to the arrest of two students, who have been sent to judicial custody.

According to the Gachibowli police, a brawl broke out between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) at 1:40 am on Friday, October 2. The fight was linked to the recently concluded student union elections.

Following the brawl, an SFI member filed a complaint with the Gachibowli police, alleging that the accused tried to strangle him with a belt due to disputes related to recently concluded student union elections. Friends and university security personnel intervened and rescued him.

The inspector said that the accused also attacked a female student with an iron stand, leaving her seriously injured.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gachibowli Circle Inspector Saidulu Konni said, “Two students, Mohit and Akash Bhati, were arrested for attempt to murder under Section 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

The ABVP filed a counter-complaint alleging that members of the SFI entered their hostel and assaulted them. Based on the complaint, a case of house-trespass under Section 331 (6) of the BNS.