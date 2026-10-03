Two students arrested for brawl at University of Hyderabad

The fight was linked to the recently concluded student union elections.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Man poses as IAS officer, skips paying bill after party at 5-star hotel in Indore; arrested
Representational image

Hyderabad: A brawl between two student groups at the University of Hyderabad on Friday, October 2, led to the arrest of two students, who have been sent to judicial custody.

According to the Gachibowli police, a brawl broke out between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) at 1:40 am on Friday, October 2. The fight was linked to the recently concluded student union elections.

Following the brawl, an SFI member filed a complaint with the Gachibowli police, alleging that the accused tried to strangle him with a belt due to disputes related to recently concluded student union elections. Friends and university security personnel intervened and rescued him.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The inspector said that the accused also attacked a female student with an iron stand, leaving her seriously injured.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gachibowli Circle Inspector Saidulu Konni said, “Two students, Mohit and Akash Bhati, were arrested for attempt to murder under Section 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

The ABVP filed a counter-complaint alleging that members of the SFI entered their hostel and assaulted them. Based on the complaint, a case of house-trespass under Section 331 (6) of the BNS.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button