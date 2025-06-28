Two students injured after bike rams into RTC bus in Jeedimetla

Representational image

Hyderabad: Two students suffered serious injuries due when they rammed into a RTC bus at a high speed at Jeedimetla on Saturday, June 28.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm when the injured persons Shiva Shanth, 19 years and his friend Bhanu Kiran, 22, both students and residents of Gajularamaram, were going on a bike and collided with a RTC bus belonging to Jeedimetla police station.

The Jeedimetla Inspector, and staff who were in the police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital for treatment. Shiva and Bhanu, are admitted and undergoing treatment.

A case is booked and investigation going on.

