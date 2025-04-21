Two techies die in accident on Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Two IT professionals died in an accident at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 20 after their car hit a median.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning, the deceased were identified as Bhanu Prakash, 36, and Nalini, 35. According to the police, the two were natives of Odisha and residents of Kokapet. The accident occurred when Prakash and Nalini travelled from Medchal to Patancheru, en route to the Mallampet exit.

The car overturned, which made it difficult for police to determine who was at the wheel at the time of the accident. Police are yet to ascertain the origin of their journey. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.