Two teen habitual offenders arrested for bike theft in Attapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, on Tuesday, June 30, arrested two 18-year-old habitual offenders over motorcycle theft and recovered five two-wheelers in Attapur.

The accused, Mohammad Shahnawaz, alias Shanu, and Mohd Moiz Mohiuddin, had stolen a Royal Enfield Himalayan vehicle on Thursday, June 25 between 2 and 3 am, with the help of two other accused, Noor and Farhan, who are currently on the run. The complainant K Narasimha, had parked the bike outside his restaurant near Pillar no 295 in Shivarampally, Rajendranagar.

According to the police it was a case of an organised crime committed by the group of four. On the day of the incident, Farhan noticed the unattended bike and immediately informed Shanu, Mohiuddin, and Noor, who reached the spot in a Honda Activa, earlier stolen in Begum Bazar. Both Mohiuddin and Noor helped Shanu tow the bike to his residence, where they subsequently concealed it for future use.

Shanu and Mohiuddin were arrested after the investigation led the authorities to their location. Based on the their confession, the stolen vehicles were recovered and seized while the police attempt to apprehend the absconding accused.

Also Read Petrol theft from parked bikes worries Ibrahimpatnam residents

All four accused have been booked under Sections 305(b) (theft of house, or means of transportation), 3(5) (common intention), and 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused acted in concert as members of an organised group to commit repeated motorcycle thefts, police said.

Accused earlier held for attempted murder

The accused’s records show that all four were previously caught in property offences and Shanu and Mohiuddin were booked for an attempt to murder case at Balapur police station for which they were remanded to judicial custody and released on bail.

Shanu, Mohiuddin and Noor were childhood friends who according to police wished to live a lavish lifestyle and committed motorcycle thefts with the help of Farhan. He encouraged and instigated the three teens to commit these offences, police said.