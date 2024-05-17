Two Telangana officials in ACB net for accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths have arrested two government employees red-handed while accepting bribes in two separate incidents in the state.

B Anil Kumar, mandal agricultural officer of Narsapur, Medak, was caught when he demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from a trader from Salura camp in Bodhan mandal, to process his application and to forward the same for issuance of trade license on the name of Shiva Shakthi Agro Agencies in Narsapur.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession on the spot and the fingers of both his hands tested positive in the chemical test as per ACB sleuths, who produced Anil Kumar before the additional special judge for ACB cases court in Hyderabad on Friday.

In a similar raid on Thursday, ACB officials caught Daravath Sharath Kumar, assistant engineer, TSNPDCL in Aswaraopet, while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from one Konakalla Aditya, for expediting the installation of a new transformer.]

The ACB has requested the people to report bribery to the ACB hotline at 1064.