Two Telugu students die in fire accident in US

Hyderabad: Two students from Telangana died in a fire accident in the United States on Thursday, December 4. The fire occurred in an apartment in Alabama state.

One of the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Sahaja Reddy Udumala, a cybersecurity professional and a resident of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad. The other person is yet to be identified. The flames spread very quickly, and thick smoke filled the entire place in no time.

The students were unable to breathe and started screaming for help as the smoke turned intense.

Firefighters reached the building and rescued thirteen students who were trapped inside. Two of them had severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Doctors tried to save them, but both students who were from Hyderabad passed away while undergoing treatment.

Previous incident

In November 2025, a Hyderabad student was injured in a fire accident in the US Florida.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Amer Hussain, had gone to the US in 2023 to pursue a Master’s in Electrical and Electronics from Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida.

The incident occurred when he was speaking to his family. He began shouting for help as the fire broke out. After some time, his phone was disconnected. Later, his friend Kalyan informed his parents that he was first shifted to Tallahassee Memorial Health Care and then shifted to UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, Florida.

However, since then, his family has been unable to get any information about the health update.