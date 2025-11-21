Hyderabad student injured in fire accident; kin urge US consulate for visa

Hyderabad: The family members of a 23-year-old student, Mohammed Amer Hussain, from Hyderabad, who landed in the hospital after a fire accident in Florida, are urging the US consulate to issue an emergency visa.

He went to the US in 2023 to pursue a Master’s in Electrical and Electronics from Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida.

Details of fire accident in US

On Thursday, the student was speaking with his family in Hyderabad when he started shouting that his building, ‘Social Seminole F’ in the US, caught fire.

After some time, his phone was disconnected. Later, his friend Kalyan informed his parents that he was first shifted to Tallahassee Memorial Health Care and then shifted to UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, Florida.

However, since then, his family has been unable to get any information about the health update.

Following the fire accident in US, they approached MBT spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan, who wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, urging him to direct the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in Atlanta to reach out to the hospital and give an update about the health conditions of the Hyderabad student in the US.

Student’s kin urge US Consulate in Hyderabad

A request has also been made to the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Consulate in the city to issue an emergency visa to the parents of the student so that they can be with their son during his tough times, as burn injury patients take months to recover.

In Hyderabad, his parents reside in Turab Nagar, Amberpet.

It remains to be seen what help will be extended to the family members and the Hyderabad student in the US.