Two TOP contestants removed from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale

Mumbai: Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has now entered its last leg. The grand finale is set to take place this weekend, November 26 and 27. After weeks of entertainment, JDJ 10 will finally get its winner. However, the makers’ latest twist ahead of the final race has left fans outraged.
In a shocking move, a surprise double elimination was announced on Sunday in which two popular and top contestants — Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor got evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This came as a huge shock to the viewers who were expecting these two ladies in the finale.
The bottom four were Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh, Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor. While Nia was announced as the contestant with the least number of votes, judges — Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi — further announced a double elimination leading to Niti’s exit from the show.
Check how fans are reacting to this:
Post Nia and Niti’s elimination, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has now got its 6 finalists — Faisal, Nishant, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani and Gunjan Sinha.
Which contestants do you think will win the show? Comment below.