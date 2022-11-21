Two TOP contestants removed from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale

Mumbai: Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has now entered its last leg. The grand finale is set to take place this weekend, November 26 and 27. After weeks of entertainment, JDJ 10 will finally get its winner. However, the makers’ latest twist ahead of the final race has left fans outraged.

In a shocking move, a surprise double elimination was announced on Sunday in which two popular and top contestants — Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor got evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This came as a huge shock to the viewers who were expecting these two ladies in the finale.

The bottom four were Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh, Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor. While Nia was announced as the contestant with the least number of votes, judges — Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi — further announced a double elimination leading to Niti’s exit from the show.

Check how fans are reacting to this:

You know you are audience’s fav contestant right? You’ve won hearts which is >>>>>>>>>#NitiTaylor — Maitri (@SanghviMaitri) November 17, 2022

#NiaSharma #NitiTaylor got such a great marks had such a great improvement but unfortunately they eliminated them. Wow 🙂🙂🙂



So damn unfair this is 🙄 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/bgfdv2Z8Vx — Tisha (@itstisha_7) November 20, 2022

Real Finale is Yesterday!

Top 2 Best & Most Deserving finalist got their Position by defeating All other Contestants – Nia&Tarun as RUNNER UP👏 and Niti &Akash as WINNER👏🏆🎉🏆

JHALAK IS OVER! #NitiTaylor𓃵 #NitiTaylor #NiaSharma𓃵 #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #JDJ10onColors @Colors pic.twitter.com/oQwnR2d8P7 — Gracy Tiwari (@GracyTiwari2) November 21, 2022

its like channel had decided everything already since beginning.everything ws set.question paper was set,answers already leaked & then just out of nowhere #NitiTaylor𓃵 came out of syllabus aur sabki phatt gai 🤣🤣 #NitiTaylor #NitiInJhalak10 #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #JhalakDikhlaJa — MananHamesha💕💕💕 (@shhhhhhreya) November 20, 2022

Told this after first episode, #JhalakDhikhhlaJaa10 should be judged on performances but what eventually will happen is #BiggBoss made fandom v/s neutral fans!



My girls #NiaSharma & #NitiTaylor were 2 most deserving ones not just to be in finale but also to lift the trophy!💯 pic.twitter.com/5M6yfve4gT — ♥️👸🏻🅳🆁🅰🅼🅰🆀🆄🅴🅴🅽👸🏻♥️ (@JustAFierceSoul) November 20, 2022

Post Nia and Niti’s elimination, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has now got its 6 finalists — Faisal, Nishant, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani and Gunjan Sinha.

Which contestants do you think will win the show? Comment below.