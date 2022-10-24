Two tourists from Karnataka drown in sea

24th October 2022
Puducherry: Two people who took bath in Bay of Bengal here on Monday drowned, while their friend was saved during treatment in the government hospital, police said.

The three were part of a 11-member team from Karnataka who were on a visit to the Union Territory as tourists, police told PTI.

Police said Joseph (42) and Prabhu (32) drowned in the sea due to a high tide wave. However, Thatchen Gowda was saved by the people and police in the beach.

Police, who retrieved the bodies of Joseph and Prabhu registered a case and are investigating.

