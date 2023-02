Jeddah: Two Umrah pilgrims were stabbed to death by their compatriot in the holy city of Makkah.

The gruesome incident took place in the hotel on Monday where the pilgrims were staying. The victims were Algerian nationals and also the accused is Algerian, according to Makkah Police.

The police said the suspected attacker was arrested after he had stabbed the two visitors and briefly escaped from the site according to media reports.