Two unauthorised diagnostic centres shut in Nirmal district

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Department officials raided two unauthorised diagnostic centres in Nirmal district on Friday, October 2, and sealed them for operating without getting registered.

As per the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, medical and diagnostic establishments must be registered before commencing operations.

The registration ensures that the diagnostic centres meet prescribed requirements and that the services offered to patients are subject to regulatory oversight. The raid was significant since diagnostic reports are essential for doctors to decide on medication.

“Nobody can provide medical services or run a diagnostic centre without obtaining legal registration. Departmental action will be taken against such establishments. Providing any service in violation of the rules is an offence. We will expand inspections across the district,” District Medical Health Officer K Rajender was quoted as saying by the Times of India.