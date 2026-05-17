Two UP natives arrested with over 400 kg ganja on Vijayawada Highway

Police also seized two mobile phones and Rs 27,500 cash.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2026 5:40 pm IST
Three held in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for illegally transporting Ganja from AP to Hyderabad.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The EAGLE team and Chotuppal police arrested two people hailing from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly transporting 437 kilogram of ganja on the Vijayawada Highway.

Along with ganja, two mobile phones and Rs 27,500 cash were seized from them.

On information, the EAGLES team and police intercepted the car and caught two while two others absconded.

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The arrested have been identified as 34-year-old D Saleem and 22-year-old Aman, both hailing from Merad district.

Two others – Ameeruddin and Feroz, both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, are absconding.

Efforts are on to nab Ameeruddin and Feroz.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2026 5:40 pm IST

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