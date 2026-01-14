Two wanted in cow slaughter case held after encounter in UP

Jalaun: Two cow slaughter accused were arrested after they were injured in an encounter with a police team here, officials said on Wednesday, January 14.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Durgesh Kumar said the operation was carried out by the district SWAT team along with Konch Kotwali police. Illegal firearms, live and spent cartridges, a motorcycle, a knife and a cleaver were recovered from the accused during the encounter that took place on Tuesday night, he said.

According to police, on January 11, cattle remains were found near a field-side drain between Kudra Khurd and Kudra Buzurg villages under the Konch police station area. A police team rushed to the spot, got the carcass examined by a veterinary doctor and later buried the remains with due respect.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in the matter, police said.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, SP Kumar constituted four police teams to nab the culprits. Based on electronic surveillance and other evidence, three suspects were identified during the investigation, they said.

On Tuesday night, police received a tip-off that two of the suspects involved in the cow slaughter case were planning to strike again in the Bhed area of Konch. Acting on the information, the SWAT team and Konch police set up a barricade and launched checking on the Khova-Rava link road, officials said.

When police tried to stop two men riding a motorcycle, they allegedly opened fire at the police team with the intention to kill, the officials said.

Police retaliated in self-defence, during which both accused sustained bullet injuries and were arrested, they said.

The injured accused were identified as Kalla alias Javed (45) and Asgar alias Aggas (46), both residents of the Arazi Line locality under the Konch police station area, police said.

Cases have been registered in connection with the encounter and recovery, and further legal proceedings are underway, they said.