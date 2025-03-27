Two wheelers banned on flyovers in Hyderabad on Shab e Qadr

Hyderabad: Ahead of Shab-e-Qadr observances, the Hyderabad traffic police has declared restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers on major flyovers in the city during the night of March 27-28 after 10:00 pm

As per a traffic advisory released on Thursday, March 27, the restrictions are being made to ensure road safety and avoid any untoward incidents or accidents.

The Hyderabad flyovers where two-wheelers will not be allowed are:

Bahadurpura Flyover (Zoo Park Gate No 2 to Devi Bagh)

Chandrayangutta Flyover (Entry from Hashamabad Nayara Petrol Pump, to Phoolbagh DLRL)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover (Pisalbanda to Laxma Reddy Garden Function Hall)

Dr Manmohan Singh Express Flyover (Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover)

The Hyderabad traffic police has asked citizens to take note of the ban on flyovers on Shab e Qadr and cooperate. For any inconvenience in travel, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

On Hyderabad’s recent Islamic observances, fatal accidents involving youngsters on careless rides have taken place on flyovers in Hyderabad. During Shab-e-Meraj, three young boys—Maaz, 14; Imran, 16; and Ahmed, 14—perished in a speed-fueled bike accident along the Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad. Their ride lost balance and crashed against the streetlight post and divider.

Community elders have appealed to parents to monitor their children’s activities, stressing the need to place a priority on prayer and security over dangerous stunts. They stress the importance of incorporating Islamic studies alongside contemporary education to steer young people toward mature behavior. ​

These accidents are a grim reminder of the possible repercussions of irresponsible driving, and they underscore the importance of caution and public awareness during religious celebrations.