Two women caught with 33 bottles of liquor in Hyderabad

On the same day, the STF-D team caught a person selling marijuana in Balanagar.

Hyderabad: Two women were caught with 33 quarter bottles of liquor by the Telangana excise department on Friday, October 24.

According to a press release, the women have been identified as Bhavani and Ramana and have been handed over to the Ameerpet excise station along with liquor bottles.

The women were caught by the excise department’s enforcement B team during their inspections for the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Marijuana seized from Balangar

On the same day, the STF-D team caught a person selling marijuana near the Champion Manufacturing Company in Balanagar, Malkajgiri district, and handed him over to the Balanagar excise station.

The accused has been identified as Hakim, 24, and 580 grams of marijuana was seized from his possession.

