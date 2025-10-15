Two women arrested with 173 liquor bottles in Hyderabad

They have been arrested and handed over to Ameerpet excise station.

Telangana excise department arrests two women with 173 bottles of liquor

Hyderabad: Telangana excise department’s special task force arrested two women with 173 bottles of liquor in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 15.

Swaramma and Maria were found with bags of liquor bottles in Borabanda. The seized bottles include quarters, huffs, and beer bottles.

Both the accused have been arrested and handed over to the Ameerpet excise station along with the liquor bottles.

The raids were conducted in view of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election. Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on October 6, flying squad teams of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have seized Rs 88.45 lakh in cash and 225 liquor bottles so far. Checks have been carried out in Sanathnagar, Punjagutta, Madhura Nagar, Borabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Tolichowki, and Golconda. As many as 29 FIRs have been registered for MCC violations.

