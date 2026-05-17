Two women found murdered over loan dispute in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two women were found murdered in Vikarabad on Saturday, May 16, they were reportedly killed over a loan dispute.

The Moinabad police identified the victims as Mahbub Begum and Abida Begum. According to police, the families of the two women had lodged missing complaints a few days ago.

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Based on mobile phone signals and technical evidence, the police found that the women had travelled towards Moinabad. Mahbub and Abida were later discovered dead by locals on a government plot near a farmhouse.

Investigation revealed that the two women provided loans to people, however, when they the loan seekers weren’t able to repay the loan they called the women to a secluded place and murdered them after an argument.

Search on for accused

The Moinabad police shifted the bodies to government hospital for postmortem. The clues team is cheking closed circuit television cameras on the Moinabad -Tandur route to trace the accused. A case of murder was registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.