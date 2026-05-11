Attapur Police solves murder case within 24 hrs: 8 held for killing AC technician

Hyderabad: The Attapur Police has solved the murder case of a25-year-old AC technician whose blood-soaked body was found at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University in Rajendranagar on May 9. He succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Osmania Hospital the following day.

Mohammed Hussain alias Waseem, a resident of Mehidi Colony in Langer Houz, was hacked to death over a money dispute.

Eight people have been arrested: Kongalla Prasanth (prime accused), Mitta Jagadeesh, Ram Roshan Yadav, Garuda Tarun Kumar, Arukala Nikhil, Gulguloth Raj Kumar, Kapuluri Vengal Rao alias Venga and Mankala Prasanth alias Sonu.

Also Read AC technician attacked in Attapur, body found near Agri University

Police said that Waseem and Prasanth were involved in ganja peddling. Preliminary investigation revealed that Prasanth allegedly paid Rs 700 as an advance to Waseem to procure ganja. However, disputes arose after the latter failed to supply the drugs or return the money.

On the day of the murder, Waseem was assaulted by Prasanth and other accused near Khushi Function Hall at Pillar No 223 in Attapur.

They took a gravely injured Waseem to another location, assaulted him once more and left him near the main gate of the agriculture university.

A case was registered and all eight accused were arrested based on the CCTV camera evidence. Two more suspects are believed to be involved in the case and efforts are underway to verify their role.

An ECO EV vehicle, mobile phones, an Activa scooter and a Passion motorcycle were seized.