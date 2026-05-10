AC technician attacked in Attapur, body found near Agri University

The deceased was identified as Hussain, a resident of Langer Houz.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 4:24 pm IST
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Representational image

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old AC technician’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University in Rajendranagar on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hussain, a resident of Langer Houz. His body has been shifted for postmortem, and Attapur police are currently investigating the matter.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered.

Subhan Bakery

According to preliminary investigations, Hussain reportedly had a financial dispute with some friends, which could have led to his murder.

Hussain was first attacked at Pillar Number 223 of PVNR Expressway. Then he was taken to the Agriculture University, where he was assaulted again. Locals found his body.

Police are assessing CCTV footage to catch the miscreants.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 4:24 pm IST

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