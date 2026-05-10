AC technician attacked in Attapur, body found near Agri University

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old AC technician’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University in Rajendranagar on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hussain, a resident of Langer Houz. His body has been shifted for postmortem, and Attapur police are currently investigating the matter.

Also Read Hyderabad gang caught selling spurious liquor in expensive Royal Salute bottles

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered.

According to preliminary investigations, Hussain reportedly had a financial dispute with some friends, which could have led to his murder.

Hussain was first attacked at Pillar Number 223 of PVNR Expressway. Then he was taken to the Agriculture University, where he was assaulted again. Locals found his body.

Police are assessing CCTV footage to catch the miscreants.