Two workers die while cleaning chemical boiler in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Two workers lost their lives, and two others were critically injured in a tragic industrial accident at a factory in the Jigani Industrial Area on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday, June 4 evening.

The deceased have been identified as Munna Singh, 45, and Lalu Singh, 40, both natives of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at Kumar Organics, where the workers had reportedly entered a chemical-filled boiler for cleaning operations.

According to preliminary information, the workers descended into the boiler to carry out maintenance and cleaning work when a suspected chemical reaction occurred inside the unit. The reaction allegedly caused the workers to lose balance and fall into a drainage section connected to the facility, resulting in fatal injuries.

Two other workers, identified as Sumit Mandal and Vijay Kumar Singh, were also affected during the incident and sustained serious injuries. They were immediately shifted to a private hospital in the locality, where they are undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said their condition remains critical.

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The accident triggered panic among fellow workers and factory employees. A large number of co-workers gathered outside the hospital after learning about the incident. Several workers expressed anger and grief, demanding accountability and a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Police officials suspect that the workers may have been exposed to hazardous chemical fumes or a sudden reaction while carrying out cleaning work inside the confined space. Detailed investigations are expected to determine whether all mandatory safety protocols were followed before the workers entered the boiler.

Upon receiving information, Jigani police personnel along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Nayak rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. Officials have begun collecting evidence and recording statements from factory management and workers.

Authorities are expected to examine workplace safety measures, emergency response mechanisms and compliance with industrial safety regulations. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.