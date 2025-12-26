Hyderabad: Twins, aged 3, die in fire accident at Kacheguda

The two children were asleep at the time of the incident, and by the time other people got to the room it was too late.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th December 2025 8:31 pm IST|   Updated: 26th December 2025 9:30 pm IST
Fire at a residence in Kacheguda
Hyderabad: Two young boys died after a fire broke out in a house in Kacheguda’s Sundernagar in Hyderabad on Friday, December 26, after a short circuit in the AC unit, the police said.

The three-year-old twins were asleep in their room at the time of the incident. By the time other people managed to reach the room, one of the boys had died, Kacheguda police told Siasat.com. “The other boy was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, but did not survive,” the police added.

According to the fire control room, the fire was alerted at around 6:15 pm after which the Gowliguda fire station was deployed. However, the person who had alerted of the fire called the Gowliguda officials, who were on their way, to say that the fire had been put out and asked them to turn back.

Gowliguda station informed the same to the control room and did not reach the site of the accident, a control room operator informed Siasat.com. “Later, when we called the informer to ask about casualties, he said that the child had died in the accident. We did not know of this before the fire tender turned back.” the control room said.

