Video: Van catches fire at petrol pump in Telangana

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Van catches fire in Medchal
Hyderabad: A van caught fire in Telangana’s Medchal Malkajgiri district on Friday, December 26. The incident occurred in the IT corridor.

In a video shared on social media, the van is seen going up in flames while waiting at a Bharat Petroleum outlet. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Similar incident

In a similar incident in June 2025, a car suddenly caught fire on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. Fortunately, the occupants escaped unharmed before the fire spread further.

Netizens initially reported that a fire truck was stuck in traffic on the Mindspace Flyover, but firefighters soon arrived and extinguished the blaze.

The Cyberabad police posted on X, “As of 4:32 pm, traffic on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge towards Road 45 is slow due to the incident. Madhapur traffic police are managing the situation and working to clear the congestion.”

Commuters were advised to cooperate with authorities and expect delays until traffic returns to normal. 

