Two youth tied to tree, heads shaved, assaulted in Gujarat’s Kutch

Gandhinagar: In a disturbing incident, two young men in Gujarat’s Kutch were reportedly tied to a tree, assaulted, and shamed.

The incident took place on October 31 in the Khavda area but came to light on Tuesday, November 4.

According to the police complaint filed by one of the victims, Hakim Sama, he and his cousin Sadhak Sama had gone to the outskirts of Dhoravar village to look for a missing cow when a group of men accused them of trespassing and misbehaving with women. The argument soon turned violent.

Both men were tied to a tree and then attacked. One of the accused, Noor Mohammad Sama, used a blade to shave off parts of their hair and moustache, causing cut injuries. Other accused, Hanif Sama and Rafiq Sama, stripped the victims, applied chilli powder on their private parts, and recorded the act, the complaint states.

A case has been registered against Noor Mohammad Sama, Hanif Sama, Rafiq Sama, Bhilal Sama, and others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to assault, rioting, and wrongful confinement, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Officials said that about 10 to 15 people were involved in the incident, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest all those responsible. The investigation is currently underway.