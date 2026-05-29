Tyre burst claims five lives in horrific Chitradurga road accident

Chitradurga: Five persons lost their lives in a devastating road accident after a car suffered a tyre burst and crashed into a stationary truck near Tumakurlahalli Gate in Molakalmuru taluk of Chitradurga district on Thursday night.

The victims have been identified as Raghavendra, Rudresh, Soma, Mallikarjun and Pramod, all hailing from Challakere. Among the deceased, Raghavendra was reportedly a photographer and the co-secretary of the Challakere Photographers Association.

Police said the group was returning to Challakere from Ballari when the mishap took place. Preliminary reports indicate that the car was travelling at high speed when one of the tyres suddenly exploded. Due to the impact of the tyre burst, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off and slammed into a truck parked along the roadside.

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The collision completely mangled the front portion of the car, killing all five occupants instantly. Passersby and local residents immediately alerted the police and emergency personnel.

Molakalmuru PSI Mahesh Laxman Hospete visited the accident spot and inspected the scene. The bodies were later shifted for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Molakalmuru Police Station, and police have launched further investigation into the incident. The tragedy has left the families of the victims and residents of Challakere in deep shock.