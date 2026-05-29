WHO chief says Ebola outbreak in DR Congo complicated by conflict, insecurity

Kinshasa: The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was “very complex,” with conflict, insecurity, displacement, food shortages and community mistrust complicating efforts to contain the disease, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Speaking to reporters on late Thursday at the airport upon arriving in the DRC capital of Kinshasa, Tedros said he had come to show affected communities that “they are not alone” and that the WHO was there to support the response, Xinhua news agency reported.

WHO teams are already working on the ground in Bunia, the capital of the eastern Ituri province, he said, adding that he would travel there on Friday to assess the situation.

Tedros said conflict and insecurity were among the main factors hampering the response and reiterated his call for a ceasefire in affected areas plagued by armed attacks.

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Asked about travel restrictions imposed by some countries on travelers from the DRC, Tedros said “a travel ban is not advised by WHO,” explaining that such measures may only delay transmission by a few days.

“The best approach is to intensify measures at the source and provide support,” he said.

Travel bans could also have negative public health consequences, Tedros added, warning that countries reporting outbreaks transparently may feel they are being penalized, potentially discouraging early reporting.

More than 1,000 suspected cases and 238 suspected deaths have been reported as the latest outbreak continues to spread across the DR Congo’s eastern provinces, according to a situation report released Wednesday by the country’s Ministry of Health.

The current outbreak marks the country’s 17th Ebola epidemic. Laboratory tests identified the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, a relatively rare form of Ebola.

The WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on May 17, while the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later declared a continental public health security emergency.