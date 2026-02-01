U19 World Cup: Kanishk-Khilan duo’s power hitting takes India to 252 against Pakistan

Bulawayo: All-rounders Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel’s quickfire 50-run stand was the only silver lining in India’s par score of 252 against arch rivals Pakistan in a Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday, February 1.

Kanishk (35 off 29 balls) and Khilan (21 not out off 15 balls) added 50 runs in just 5.1 overs to provide a final flourish after Vedant Trivedi’s patient 68 off 98 balls helped them lay a platform.

However, Pakistan, in order to qualify for the semi-final, will need to score the required runs in 33.3 overs, which will enable them to pip India’s net run-rate.

Even if Pakistan win after that, India will qualify for the semifinals.

Put into bat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (30 off 22 balls) started in his typical attacking fashion, but despite getting a reprieve off left-arm seamer Mohammad Sayyam’s (2/69) bowling, he was dismissed trying a second pull-shot in as many deliveries.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre (0)’s nightmarish run in Youth ODIs continued with a first-ball duck while Aaron George got a ripper from lanky Abdul Subhan (3/33), which pitched on middle and moved a shade to dislodge off-stump.

Subhan bowled full and straight and, with his height, produced that awkward bounce, making life difficult for the batters.

From 47 for no loss, India were reduced to 47 for 3, after which left-handed Vihaan Malhotra (21) joined Vedant and consolidated the innings with a 62-run stand. However, none of the top order batters, including Vedant, could lift the tempo of the innings due to the slowness of the track that made shot-making difficult.

The right-handed Vedant played 98 balls and hit two fours and a six before a poor shot off a full-toss from left-arm wrist spinner Momin Qamar brought about his downfall.

Khilan and Kanishk changed their arms just when it was required to take the team to a safe score.

Brief Scores: India 252 in 49.5 overs (Vedant Trivedi 68, Kanishk Chouhan 35, Abdul Subhan 3/33) vs Pakistan.