UAE: 15-year-old Indian boy missing, parents appeal for help

Abu Dhabi: A 15- year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian teenager, Anav Seth has allegedly been missing since the afternoon of Wednesday, March 16. Parents of Anav has issued an urgent appeal to find him.

As per the details, Anav Seth, a Grade 10 student of Delhi Private School, Sharjah left his home after lunch time on Wednesday.

Anav was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and carrying a black backpack when he left home. The family have registered a missing persons report with the Buhairah Police Station in Sharjah.

According to Khaleej Times, Anav has left a note before leaving. The note reads ‘I am sorry, I am not the son you deserve’.

It is reported that his parents suspect Anav may have been suffering from severe academic stress as his Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 examinations were fast approaching.