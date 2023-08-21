UAE: 2 Indian expats win Rs 22.63L each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Four United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based expatriates, including two Indians, won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,63,177) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winners – Manoj Murjani, Girish Advani, Abdul Motaleb and Ali Ali, bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

First winner

47-year-old Manoj Murjani, who is an Indian national living in Ajman, UAE, works in retail. He has been purchasing tickets for the past seven years.

Manoj was thrilled to learn that he had won. He plans to bring his daughter who had been wishing to come to Dubai.

Second winner

48-year-old Girish Advani, who is an Indian national living in Dubai, has been participating in the draw for the past four months.

Advani was delighted to win and has yet to decide how he will spend his winnings.

Third winner

47-year-old Ali Ali, who is a Bahraini national living in Dubai, works as a cabin crew member.

Ali plans to clear his debts and save the rest of the cash prize.

Fourth winner

Abdul Motaleb, who is a Bangladeshi national living in Fujairah, UAE, has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past three years.

“I am going to use the prize money to build a house in Bangladesh for my family. I also want to provide food for those in need. In our culture, giving food to others brings blessings, especially for my parents who passed away. I wanted to do this for my parents who passed away, but I did not have money back then,” Motaleb was quoted by Gulf News.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during August automatically enter one of the weekly electronic draws, which will see four winners walk away with Dirhams 100,000 each, every week.

Anyone who buys tickets by Thursday, August 31, will stand a chance to win a Dirhams 20 million grand prize or the other nine cash prizes on Sunday, September 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the shop counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.