UAE: 65-year-old Indian expat takes home Rs 8 crore in DDF draw

Ramakrishnan is the 216th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Dubai Duty Free officials announced the new millionaires at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: DDF

Abu Dhabi: A 65-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,33,24,450) on Wednesday, November 23, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner Thakappan Chettiyar Ramakrishnan won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 441 after buying the lucky ticket number 2130, which he purchased online on Monday, November 6.

Ramakrishnan, is a father of two and ran his own company in Sharjah. He has been participating in the draw from the past four years now.

“Thank you so much for this timely win, you’re the best Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Ramakrishnan is the 216th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

