UAE: 894 companies fined for violating Emiratisation rules

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday, November 29, revealed that 894 companies have been fined for violating Emiratisation rules since they came into force in mid-2022.

The ministry said 1,267 Emiratis were hired for fake Emiratisation jobs.

Taking to X, the ministry said those Emiratis involved in the fake Emiratisation cases have had their financial benefits suspended and the benefits that they received previously will be recovered.

— وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) November 29, 2023

However, more than 95 percent of private companies in the country have successfully implemented Emiratisation rules.

Action taken against violating companies

Fined between 20,000 dirham to 100,000 dirham

Companies were referred to Public Prosecution based on the severity of the violation

The companies have been placed at the lowest level in MoHRE’s system

They must pay Emiratisation financial contributions and meet previously unachieved targets.

What is Emiratisation?

Emiratisation is an initiative launched by the UAE government to increase the employment of UAE nationals in the private sector (free zone companies are exempt).

In July, MoHRE reminded private sector companies to meet their Emiratisation targets by December 31. Employers at eligible companies must meet a 4 percent target by the end of this year, increasing to 6 percent by 2024, 8 percent the following year, and 10 percent by 2026.

Companies with 20 to 49 employees are required to hire at least one UAE citizen by 2024 and another by 2025. It applies to privately owned companies in 14 sectors, including real estate, education, construction, and healthcare.

More than 18,000 private enterprises now employ Emiratis, with the total number of citizens working in the private sector exceeding 84,000, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.