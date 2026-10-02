UAE adviser calls Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar a ‘hero’

The Indian pilot was injured after an altercation in the cockpit forced the flight to divert to Saudi Arabia.

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flydubai flight
Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked during an altercation inside the cockpit of flydubai flight

Abu Dhabi: UAE Presidential Diplomatic Adviser Anwar Gargash has praised Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during the cockpit incident on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

In a post on X on Friday, October 2, Gargash said Machchhar “deserves every bit of appreciation” for demonstrating courage and responsibility during what he described as a “dangerous terrorist act” and a potential disaster.

Gargash also praised Machchhar’s professionalism and moral sense and cautioned against simplifying the incident or promoting conspiracy theories.

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Flydubai flight diverted to Saudi Arabia

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, September 30, when an altercation occurred in the flight deck.

The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers, was granted permission to make an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai said the crew secured the aircraft before diverting it safely to Saudi Arabia. Airport officials said Machchhar and the first officer were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

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All passengers and crew were reported safe and accounted for following the incident.

Saudi probe into cockpit incident

A preliminary Saudi investigation found that the co-pilot had assaulted the captain during the flight, leaving both pilots injured. A UAE security team participated in the investigation.

Machchhar was initially treated in Tabuk before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for further medical care.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai were in close contact with local authorities regarding his treatment.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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