Two Indians serving life in UAE after job scam by travel agent

Bengaluru: Two Indian men from Karnataka are serving life imprisonment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being convicted in a narcotics case, following claims that a travel agent deceived them with promises of jobs in Sharjah.

Jaffer Raza and Jurath Ali, both from Alipur in Karnataka, had travelled to the UAE after being offered employment. Raza worked as an electrician, while Ali was a plumber.

The case came to light after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan shared the appeal on X on Friday, October 2.

Also Read Hyderabad man dies in Sudan, family says repatriation delayed

Indian men arrested at Sharjah airport

Raza and Ali were arrested at Sharjah International Airport on May 29, 2025, in connection with a narcotics case, according to a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The letter said a travel agent had arranged their journey from India through Bangkok, Thailand, after promising them jobs in Sharjah. While in Bangkok, the men were handed bags and instructed to deliver them to people who would receive them at Sharjah airport.

The families said Raza and Ali were unaware of the contents of the bags and had been deceived by those who arranged their travel and employment.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of First Instance delivered its judgment on March 11, 2026, while the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court upheld the life imprisonment convictions on April 28, according to the letter.

Family seeks India’s intervention

In the letter, Syeda Begum, Raza’s mother, sought the intervention of Jaishankar and legal and consular assistance for the two men.

She urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate assistance through the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. The letter also sought an examination of the travel agent and others involved in arranging the men’s journey from India through Thailand to the UAE.

The families have sought consideration of legal and humanitarian options available under UAE law, including clemency, sentence relief or repatriation.

Families face financial hardship

In the letter to Jaishankar, Syeda Begum, Raza’s mother, said her son was the sole breadwinner for his family. His dependants include his mother, wife and three children aged seven, five and two.

Ali was also the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his elderly parents, wife and two minor children.

Also Read Indian who lost leg in UAE accident gets Rs 1.7 cr compensation

Khan seeks consular, legal assistance

Khan urged Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai to provide all possible consular and legal assistance to Raza and Ali.

He also sought an examination of the circumstances surrounding their alleged deception by the travel agent and urged Indian authorities to identify those who arranged their journey from India through Thailand to the UAE.

Khan further called for the Indian government to approach the competent UAE and Sharjah authorities for every permissible humanitarian relief, including pardon, clemency and repatriation to India, subject to UAE law and procedures

He also appealed to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to support the families and coordinate with the Centre in pursuing the matter