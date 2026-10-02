Hyderabad man dies in Sudan, family says repatriation delayed

Hyderabad: The family of a 60-year-old Hyderabad man who died in Sudan on Wednesday, September 23, is seeking the intervention of the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) of India to bring his mortal remains back to India.

Syed Khaja Moinuddin, a resident of Tadbun, died in Port Sudan following a prolonged illness. He worked as a driver in Sudan for over 12 years.

Speaking to Siasat.com, his son Syed Shah Sikander Pasha said he had contacted the Indian authorities about his father’s deteriorating health before his death and requested that arrangements be made to bring him back to Hyderabad.

Pasha said he emailed the Indian Embassy on Sunday, September 20, informing officials that his father’s condition was serious and requesting that the necessary process be initiated. However, Moinuddin died three days later.

His mortal remains are currently being kept at the Government Teaching Hospital in Port Sudan.

After his father’s death, Pasha continued contacting the authorities regarding the repatriation. He said the Sudanese authorities had completed the required formalities, while approval from the Indian side was still awaited.

“I am sending emails daily, messaging daily, they are not giving any reply,” Pasha said.

Pasha said the family is financially unable to bear the cost of bringing the mortal remains back to Hyderabad and is seeking government assistance.

The matter came to attention after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan posted an appeal on social media on Friday, October 2, urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene in the case. Khan said the repatriation process had been delayed and sought government assistance to bring Moinuddin’s mortal remains back to Hyderabad.

Khan also shared a photograph of Moinuddin taken while he was alive. In a letter dated Thursday, October 1, he said the family had been in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassy of India in Khartoum, which is currently operating from Port Sudan, and requested that the mortal remains be brought back to Hyderabad at government expense.