UAE: Air Arabia resumes its flights to Basra in Iraq

The new route connects Sharjah and Basra with a frequency of four weekly flights.

Air Arabia flight

Abu Dhabi: The Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today marked the resumption of its first flight to Basra in Iraq from Sharjah International Airport.

The new route connects Sharjah and Basra with a frequency of four weekly flights. Basra is Air Arabia’s fourth direct route to Iraq from Sharjah, following Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil.

Upon arrival at Basra International Airport, Air Arabia aircraft was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute and a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from Air Arabia and Basra International Airport.

“Air Arabia’s new flights to Basra mark a significant milestone in our commitment to providing affordable travel options within the region,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.

“The new service offers our customers the opportunity to connect directly between both cities and benefit from our value-driven product and services while further contributing to strong travel and trade ties between both countries.”

