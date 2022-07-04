UAE: Al Hosn Green Pass made compulsory for Haj pilgrims

In coordination with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE), the Al Hosn App has launched an online Haj permit service. The permit is compulsory for pilgrims flying out of their respective countries for Haj.

The Green Pass protocol has been integrated with the e-permit within the app.

Two weeks ago, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia banned razor blades, scalpels, knives, scissors, drills, nails, screwdrivers, hammers, fireworks, tasers, bullets, and guns. Further, pressurised, flammable and poisonous substances were also banned.

The Saudi government is taking necessary measures and following protocols for the benefit of pilgrims.

How to obtain green permit:

Pilgrims who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have received their booster doses as due will get the green e-permit by following four steps:

Get a negative PCR test result no later than 72 hours before the date of travel.

Attach certificates of obtaining a vaccine for meningitis (compulsory), and for seasonal influenza (optional) from a health centre approved by the ministry.

Get a medical report certifying the pilgrim is fit to travel.

Get a travel permit for Haj.

The permit will, however, expire if the PCR test expires 72 hours before travel, if the vaccine (or booster) has not been taken, medical report is unavailable, and Haj travel approval is not obtained from the necessary authorities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, all optional and mandatory vaccinations for pilgrims have been made available at health centres.