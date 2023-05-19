UAE announces heftier traffic fines; know here

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced new traffic penalties with fines of up to 2,000 Dirhams (Rs 45,123) and a vehicle impoundment period of 60 days.

On Thursday, the UAE’s Ministry of Interiors (MoI) announced new fines on social media platforms, emphasising their purpose to ensure the safety of society.

The objective behind these regulations is to establish order and enhance safety, especially during emergencies and adverse weather conditions.

The changes were made to Article 1 of Ministerial Resolution No. 130 of 1997 and the Executive Regulations of Federal Law No. 21 of 1995.

These updates aim to amend specific provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 to include additional points that enhance traffic safety in emergency situations, rainwater flow in the valley, rainfall and many other situations.

UAE new traffic fines are

Gather near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather. Motorists who do so face a fine of 1,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,562) and receive six black points

Enter flooded valleys while overflowing with rainwater, regardless of their level of danger. Motorists who do so face a fine of 2,000 Dirhams (Rs 45,123) and receive 23 black points. They will also have their vehicle impounded for 60 days.

Obstruct the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys. Motorists who do so face a fine of 1,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,562) and receive four black points. They will also have their vehicle impounded for 60 days.

In times of heavy rain, it is not uncommon for the authorities to issue driving alerts in the UAE advising motorists to stay away from areas prone to flash floods and road disruption.

By implementing tougher penalties, the UAE aims to promote responsible driving habits and reduce the occurrence of dangerous situations on the roads.

These measures reflect the government’s commitment to prioritizing public safety and addressing potential hazards on highways.