UAE announces National Day holidays for private sector employees

The country will celebrate the 52nd National Day this year.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2023 6:19 pm IST
Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced paid public holidays for private sector employees on December 2 and 3 on the occasion of UAE National Day.

This came in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday, November 22.

The MoHRE said, “We extend our sincere congratulations to the UAE’s wise leadership, citizens and residents on this occasion.”

UAE National Day

UAE marks National Day, also known as Union Day, every year on December 2 to commemorate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country will celebrate the 52nd National Day this year.

Expo City Dubai is set to host the official National Day ceremony, which will showcase the country’s sustainability story.

