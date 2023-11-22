UAE announces National Day holidays for private sector employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced paid public holidays for private sector employees on December 2 and 3 on the occasion of UAE National Day.

This came in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday, November 22.

The MoHRE said, “We extend our sincere congratulations to the UAE’s wise leadership, citizens and residents on this occasion.”

We announce that 2nd & 3rd December 2023 will be a paid public holiday for private sector workers in the UAE on the occasion of the 52nd UAE National Day.



We extend our sincere congratulations to our wise leadership, citizens and residents of the UAE on this occasion.#MoHRE… pic.twitter.com/rjpBFvZ6Rl — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) November 22, 2023

UAE National Day

UAE marks National Day, also known as Union Day, every year on December 2 to commemorate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country will celebrate the 52nd National Day this year.

Expo City Dubai is set to host the official National Day ceremony, which will showcase the country’s sustainability story.