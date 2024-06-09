UAE announces new abortion guidelines

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the procedures and guidelines for cases where abortion is permitted.

The new guidelines aim to safeguard pregnant women’s lives, guarantee their safety, and improve oversight of healthcare facilities operating in the UAE.

Taking to X, the ministry outlined various cases where an abortion is legal.

The new regulation stipulates that the decision on abortion requests shall be made by a dedicated committee that will be formed within each health authority by a decision of MOHAP or the head of the emirate’s health authority.

The committee consists of three doctors, including an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, a psychiatry specialist, and a Public Prosecution representative, with the option to consult a third party as needed.

New abortion guidelines

Abortion is allowed if pregnancy poses life-threatening risks to the woman or if the fetus has severe deformities, supported by a medical report.

Abortion is permissible in various cases, provided the gestational period at the time of the procedure does not exceed 120 days.

Abortion procedures must be performed in health authority-licensed facilities by a licensed specialist obstetrician-gynecologist, without any medical complications posing a risk to the woman’s life.

Authorities will create policies outlining facility and staff responsibilities for cases involving women, ensuring their rights and health requirements are met.

New UAE healthcare facilities are required to uphold the privacy and confidentiality of the personal data of pregnant women undergoing abortion.

In addition, the health authority is responsible for overseeing and supervising healthcare facilities authorized to perform abortions, as well as assessing their compliance.