UAE announces new personal status law for non-Muslim expats

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced a Federal Decree-Law on personal status for all non-Muslim expatriates in the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The federal-decree law on personal status will come into effect from February 1, 2023.

It comes in line with the United Arab Emirate’s efforts to develop its legislative ecosystem and supports the country’s endeavours and ambitions for the next fifty years, by strengthening the country’s position as a destination for tolerance, family stability and demographic diversity.

The new legislation will define procedures for formalizing marriage contracts before the courts and terminating divorce cases, whether initiated by one or both parties.

Furthermore, the law sets out the procedures for any financial claims made during divorce proceedings.

The new personal status law will regulate joint custody arrangements for children after divorce in the UAE.

The personal status law also regulates procedures for inheritance and wills in the UAE and proof of paternity tests.