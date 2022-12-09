Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan receives prestigious award for humanitarian work

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, was awarded the ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court.

The award is given in honour of the ‘Mother of the Nation’ Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Sheikh Hamdan received the award in recognition of his distinguished efforts in the humanitarian community and the cultural field in the UAE and abroad over the past fifteen years.

He was honored in the category of personality supporting community issues.

The honoring ceremony was held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence.