UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Saturday that October 8, will be a public holiday for public sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

A circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources added that work will resume on October 10, Monday.

Is The Prophet’s Birth Anniversary Holiday in the Federal Government pic.twitter.com/un5VkmueBn — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) October 1, 2022

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022, would be a paid leave for all employees in the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi or Milad.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.