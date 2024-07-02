UAE announces revised fuel prices for July

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for July 2024 with the updated rates that were brought into effect from Monday, July 1.

The new rates are as follows

According to the official announcement, the Prof Super 98 petrol will be reduced to Dirhams 2.99 per litre, down from Dh 3.14 per litre in June.

Similarly, the price of Special 95 petrol will decrease to Dh 2.88 per litre, compared to Dh 3.02 per litre the previous month.

Additionally, the E-Plus 91 category of petrol will also see a reduction, with the price dropping to Dh 2.80 per litre from Dh 2.95 per litre in June.

However, the price of diesel has experienced a minor increase. It will be charged at Dh2.89 per litre. In the previous month, it cost Dh 2.88 per litre.

This marks the second consecutive month that UAE petrol prices have seen a decrease.

Despite the recent decreases, fuel prices in the UAE are still prone to change depending on conditions in the global market. Notably, motorists are advised to stay updated about the latest prices to better plan their fuel consumption and budgeting.