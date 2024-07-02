Saudi Arabia mandates health insurance for domestic workers

The new policy aims to protect the welfare of domestic workers in the kingdom and ensures that they have access to comprehensive healthcare services.

Published: 2nd July 2024
The government of Saudi Arabia has implemented a new policy that requires mandatory health insurance coverage for domestic workers employed by households with more than for staff.

The Saudi Council of Health Insurance (CHI) and the Insurance Authority (IA) enforced the new regulation on Monday, July 1.

Under the policy, households who have more than four domestic workers are directed to provide health insurance coverage for all their workers. To apply for insurance includes submitting a medical disclosure form, obtaining approval from the health insurance company, and covering insurance for all workers.

The new domestic insurance policy scheme is expected to benefit an estimated 3.7 million workers employed in Saudi households.

The spokesperson of CHI, Iman Al-Tariqi stated “The new policy will ensure that domestic workers have access to quality healthcare, which is essential for their overall well-being and productivity.”

In recent years, the kingdom has introduced various reforms, including abolishing the kafala (sponsorship) system, which had previously tied foreign workers to their employers.

