Muharram public holiday: Oman announces 3-day weekend for public sectors

The Sultanate of Oman has announced a public holiday and a three-day weekend for the public sector to celebrate the Hijiri (Islamic New Year).

According to a statement by the Oman News Agency, the country has declared a holiday on Sunday, July 7, for both the public and private sectors to mark the beginning of the new Islamic calendar year.

“Sunday, 7 July 2024, is an official holiday for employees of the public and private sectors on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary and the advent of the new Hijri year 1446 AH.”

The employees will be able to enjoy an extended weekend. The holiday will be observed on Sunday, with Friday and Saturday serving as the regular weekend, resulting in a 3-day break for many.

So, workers will have an extended break from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7 and return to work on Mondy, July 8.

In a separate post, the country’s Ministry of Labour stated that employers may ask the employees to work on the specified holiday if it is deemed necessary, however, they compensate them for working on the holiday.

Pertinently, Muslims observe the first day of Muharram as the beginning of a new Islamic year.