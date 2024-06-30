Emirates hikes salary, benefits for employees from July

Dubai: The Emirates Group has announced a four percent increase in their employees’ basic salary, effective Monday, July 1.

The announcement comes as the airlines group plans to implement numerous changes in salaries and benefits for 2024.

In an email sent out to its employees, seen by Khaleej Times on Sunday, June 30, the key changes include a four per cent increase in transport allowance, UAE national retention allowance, flight crew working hours.

The benefits package includes 10 to 15 percent increases in sustenance and lodging allowances, with details to be revealed in the contractual amendment letter on July 22, 2024.

Further benefits include extended paid maternity leave from 60 to 90 days, increased daily nursing breaks for new mothers, and increased paid paternity leave from five to 10 working days.

Starting September 1, 2024, certain grade employees will receive an increase in long-term sick leave and a 10 percent increase in education support allowance.

The decision comes after Emirates granted employees a 20-week bonus following its record financial performance in the fiscal year ending in March 2024.

The group also enhance its recruitment process, aiming to hire 5,000 cabin crew in 2024, including pilots, flight attendants, and engineers.